Juventus are eagerly awaiting the return of their injured stars Francisco Conceicao and Arkadiusz Milik.

The Bianconeri may have been solid at the back, but they failed to score in their last three Serie A outings against Roma, Empoli and Napoli.

Therefore, Thiago Motta will be hoping to receive an attacking boost from the treatment table as soon as possible.

The team is currently having to do without Conceicao and Milik, two players who can add quality and depth in the final third.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Portuguese winger could make his return to action in ten days, when the Bianconeri go head-to-head with RB Leipzig on the second matchday of the Champions League group stage.

This means that the 21-year-old will miss next weekend’s trip to Genoa before returning to the fold.

Conceicao enjoyed an impressive debut when he came off the bench against Roma. He proved to be the team’s most threatening attacker on that occasion, displaying grit and hunger, as well as dazzling dribbling skills.

On the other hand, Milik has been out of action since June due to a knee problem, leaving Dusan Vlahovic as the solitary genuine striker in the squad.

And with the Serbian struggling for form, the Pole’s return can’t come soon enough.

However, the pink newspaper reveals Juventus may have to wait until the next international break in mid-October to welcome the 30-year-old back to the fold.

Hence, it remains to be seen how Motta will proceed in attack if Vlahovic continues to misfire.