When will Dusan Vlahovic resume training with his Juventus training

Yesterday, Juventus fans breathed a sigh of relief when footage showed Paul Pogba training with his teammates for the first time in a long while. The Frenchman is yet to make his re-debut for the Bianconeri following his summer comeback due to a meniscus injury.

Nonetheless, there could be some additional positive news in store for Juventini as anther key figure is apparently set to make an imminent return to group training.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Dusan Vlahovic could rejoin his Juventus teammates in team training on Wednesday.

The Serbian has been dealing with a mysterious pain in the groin which has hindered his performances for several months and eventually forced him to stop.

Obviously, neither Vlahovic nor Pogba will be available for the major showdown against Napoli this Friday, but the source believes that both men are targeting a return before the end of the match.

The right occasion could be one of the two encounters against Monza. The Bianconeri will host Raffaele Palladino’s men in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on January 19, before playing them again ten days later.

Despite his injury woes, the former Fiorentina striker remains the Old Lady’s top scorer this campaign with six Serie A goals and another strike in the Champions League.