When will Dybala return from his latest injury?

During the trip to Venezia, Juventus fans witnessed some familiar sights. The Bianconeri dropped points in a match that they surely should have won, and Paulo Dybala left the pitch injured.

Fortunately for the Argentine, the medical tests that he conducted on Monday ruled out a muscular injury.

The 28-year-old will be monitored on a daily basis and should be back to the pitch sooner rather than later.

So when will the former Palermo star make his return from his latest injury setback?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri is unlikely to risk his star when his team travels to Bologna on Saturday.

However, Dybala could be back to the fold when Juventus host Cagliari next Tuesday for the final fixture of the year.

On the other hand, the same report says that Tuttosport has a different view, believing that the Argentina international won’t see the pitch until 2022.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Dybala reclaimed his position as the main inspiration for his side upfront.

However, the striker continues to suffer from recurring injury problems, which is why the club must be very careful when scheduling his returns.

Cagliari are currently struggling in the relegation zone, so Juventus should have enough quality to beat then with or without Dybala – or at least on paper.