Juventus currently have several players representing their respective countries during the international break, and the club will be hoping that none return with injuries.

The Bianconeri are navigating a challenging period, having recently undergone a managerial change following a poor run of form under Thiago Motta. Igor Tudor has now been appointed to guide the team through the remainder of the season, with his primary objective being to secure a top-four finish in Serie A.

Juventus remain confident that they possess a squad capable of ending the campaign on a strong note, and Tudor’s tenure will largely be assessed based on the team’s performances in the coming weeks.

With only a limited number of matches left to play, the new manager is eager to work with his entire squad as soon as possible. The Bianconeri are determined to maximise their opportunities before the season concludes, making it essential for Tudor to have all his players available.

Fortunately, several international players have already returned to the club and are expected to resume training today. However, when will Juventus have their full squad back in training?

According to Il Bianconero, the club anticipates having a full complement of players available for tomorrow’s training session, allowing Tudor to meet and assess the entire group he will be working with.

For the newly appointed manager, having all his players back will be a crucial step in preparing for a successful start to his tenure. With limited time to implement his ideas, he will need every available resource to ensure Juventus achieve their objectives.

Likewise, the players will be eager to make a strong first impression on their new coach, knowing that they must quickly adapt to his methods and tactical approach.

As Juventus look to finish the season on a high, the coming weeks will be pivotal for Tudor and his squad. The sooner he can establish his philosophy and instil confidence in his players, the better the chances of securing Champions League football for next season.