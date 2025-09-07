Fabio Miretti was the subject of significant transfer interest from Napoli during the most recent transfer window, and at one stage, it appeared that a deal could be completed for his move. The Partenopei were determined to persuade Juventus to sell the midfielder, and discussions were advanced enough that an agreement seemed possible.

However, in the final week of the transfer period, Miretti sustained an injury, and this development prevented the transaction from being finalised. Consequently, Juventus retained the player, who has since been focusing on his recovery.

Recovery and Return to Training

The Bianconeri have been waiting for Miretti to regain full fitness, as he has already missed their opening two league matches. He was also unavailable for international duty, remaining at the training ground to concentrate on his rehabilitation and preparation for the new season. His absence has been managed carefully, with the medical staff ensuring he was given the necessary time to recover without risk of aggravating the issue.

According to Il Bianconero, Miretti is now considered ready to return to full training. The report indicates that once the international break concludes, he will be able to join his teammates in regular sessions, marking a significant step forward in his reintegration into the squad. This news is regarded as a positive development for both the player and the club, who are eager to welcome him back into matchday contention.

Fabio Miretti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Role Within the Squad and Competition Ahead

Miretti is expected to take the place of Douglas Luiz in the squad, which places responsibility on him to make an immediate impact. The midfielder will have to contend with intense competition for minutes, given the depth available in Juventus’s midfield options. His challenge will be to assert himself and demonstrate the consistency required to secure regular playing time.

As he returns, Miretti will be motivated to prove his worth and strengthen his position within the team. With Juventus aiming to perform strongly across all competitions, his availability could add valuable depth, versatility and energy to the side at an important stage of the season.