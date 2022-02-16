When will Federico Bernardeschi return to action?

Following Federico Chiesa’s injury and Dejan Kulusevski’s departure, Juventus are now suffering from a shortage in the wing department.

This obviously isn’t a pleasant situation for a club that currently deploys a 4-3-3 formation.

Nonetheless, the notoriously pragmatic Max Allegri rectified the situation by unleashing a spectacular attacking trident, with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata flanking Dusan Vlahovic.

And yet, this new arrangement can’t always bear its fruits, as the team will have to adopt a more cautious approach in certain situations.

Therefore, the tactician will be eagerly awaiting the return of Federico Bernardeschi, who is celebrating his 28th birthday on Wednesday.

Following two underwhelming campaigns under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, the Italian is finding his groove again with Allegri at the helm.

The Euro 2020 winner has been out of action in the last weeks due to an injury, but his return is drawing ever closer.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, the winger returned to training on Tuesday, but worked apart from the rest of the squad.

The source believes that Bernardeschi could be available for Friday’s Derby della Mole against Torino. So perhaps he could be fit enough to make a second half appearance.

However, the main objective at this point is to have the player ready for the important Champions League encounter against Villarreal next Tuesday.