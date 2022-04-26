When will Juan Cuadrado return to the pitch?

Following a slight improvement, the injury crisis is once again rearing its ugly head at Juventus. Max Allegri has been solely relying on two senior team midfielders and is having to put makeshift lineups.

Moreover, Juan Cuadrado’s absence only made things worse for the Bianconeri when they travelled to take on Sassuolo on Monday.

Although the team escaped with all three points, La Vespa’s absence was plain to see, with Juve putting a generally poor display.

After the match, Allegri revealed that the Colombian is feeling a pain in the pubic tendon which ruled him out of the Emilian trip.

So for how long will he remain out of action?

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Cuadrado will likely miss out on the next Juventus match as well. Allegri’s men will host Venezia this Sunday at the Allianz Stadium.

However, the 33-year-old could make his return in the following match when Juventus travel to play Genoa on May 6.

Another possible return date would be the big Coppa Italia finale between Juventus and Inter on May 11.

Following the scrappy victory over Sassuolo, the Old Lady should be able to secure a top four finish. Hence, the cup final is arguably the most important remaining fixture in the club’s campaign.

Therefore, we can only hope that Cuadrado fully recovers ahead of the Derby d’Italia battle, especially that he’s been one of the most decisive players for Juventus against their arch rivals throughout the past few years.