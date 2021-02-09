When will Juventus allow Ronaldo to rest?

Due to the late start of the current season, it ended up being one of the most packed campaigns perhaps in the history of the sport.

Whilst all Serie A clubs have been suffering from playing back to back fixtures, Juventus were arguably the team that had to play the most between January and February.

In addition to the league fixtures, the Old Lady has so far managed to reach the semi finals of the Coppa Italia, and is one step away from the the final match.

On the other hand, the Italian Super Cup clash against Napoli insured that the Bianconeri players would not be allowed any free midweek during the month of January.

With the Champions League set to resume next week, Juve are set to play in Porto next Wednesday, but not before they travel to meet Napoli this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated his 36th birthday last Friday, so is the Portuguese star capable of playing every single match during this exhausting month?

Almost every first team player got to play in the three matches against Sampdoria, Inter and Roma, as Andrea Pirlo wisely opted to rotate the squad.

Nonetheless, CR7 still managed to start all three matches, and the last time he was given a rest was against Spal in the Coppa Italia quarter finals two weeks ago.

With the second leg against Inter being played on Tuesday, followed by cruciual encounters against Napoli and Porto, Ronaldo is unlikely to be dropped anytime soon according to ilBianconero.

However, the source believes that the striker could be finally awarded some rest time when Juve host bottom of the table Crotone on February 22.

But it must be warned, that the minnows had actually forced a 1-1 draw upon the Italian champions when the two sides met earlier in the season, and the Portuguese legend had coincidentally missed that encounter.