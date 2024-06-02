Thiago Motta is expected to be announced as the next Juventus manager in the coming days.

The Bianconeri have chosen him as the ideal replacement for Max Allegri, whom they sacked weeks ago.

Allegri was already on his way out, and Juve had held talks with Motta long before the season ended.

He has now informed Bologna that he will leave the club, and Juve is expected to secure his services.

Juve is not negotiating with any other manager, and they are confident that Motta is the right fit for their future success.

The club believes Motta is also eager to work for them, which should expedite the decision to confirm him as their next coach.

However, there has not been an official announcement yet, leading some fans to fear that it might come after Euro 2024.

Tuttomercatoweb has provided an update, claiming that he is set to be announced imminently.

The report asserts that everything has been agreed upon, and the former midfielder just needs to sign the agreement, after which an official announcement will follow.

Juve FC Says

Motta has been our only option, and we expect that he is not speaking to any other club.