Juventus has made it clear that they no longer see a future for the World Cup winner at the club, and the only viable option is to mutually terminate his contract. This would allow Pogba to pursue opportunities elsewhere, with the prospect of returning to competitive football by March 2025. The club has reportedly exhausted its patience with the midfielder, who has failed to live up to expectations due to persistent fitness issues.

A report from Football Italia suggests that an agreement between Juventus and Pogba regarding the termination could be reached before the current international window closes. This would likely be the final step in ending his tumultuous stint at the club. While Pogba remains a talented player, his injury-prone nature has proven difficult for Juventus to accommodate, especially given their current squad dynamics.

For Pogba, the situation now calls for a fresh start. He will need to convince a new club to take a chance on him, but it’s likely that any potential suitor would require him to significantly reduce his current salary in Turin to make the move financially viable. Juventus, meanwhile, is eager to offload the midfielder and move forward without him, as they focus on building a more stable squad.