Juventus and Paul Pogba’s camp are reportedly engaged in talks regarding the termination of his contract at the Allianz Stadium, despite the reduction of his ban. Pogba has expressed his desire to continue playing for Juventus, but the club’s stance remains firm—there is no interest in reintegrating him into their plans under manager Thiago Motta. After a series of injuries and a suspension that has disrupted his Juventus career, it seems that Pogba’s time at the club is drawing to a close.
