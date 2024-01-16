Federico Bernardeschi has expressed interest in the possibility of returning to Juventus on loan, a year and a half after leaving the club as a free agent. Currently playing for Toronto FC in the MLS, Bernardeschi finds himself with the opportunity for a potential return to Juventus as the new American season approaches.

The midfielder has been free since the end of the previous year due to the MLS offseason, and rumours have linked him to a return to Juventus. Bernardeschi reportedly favours these speculations as he feels unsettled in America, making a move back to Europe, especially to a top club like Juventus, appealing.

With Juventus in need of new midfielders and expectations of a busy transfer window, no new player has joined the club in that role after two weeks. Despite this, the Bianconeri may consider Bernardeschi as an option. Football Italia reports that the Euro 2020 winner will have to wait until the end of the month to see if a move materialises.

The report suggests that Juventus will explore other midfield options before turning to Bernardeschi, and if no alternatives materialise, a move for him might be considered as a last resort.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi may be a good option for us for the second half of the season, but we should only make a move for him if we do not sign other important targets.