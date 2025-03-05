Francisco Conceição is the latest Juventus player to suffer an injury, which forced him to miss their match against Verona. The Portugal international has been one of the club’s most exciting attacking talents and consistently delivers strong performances whenever he is selected. His pace, dribbling ability, and creativity make him a valuable asset to the team, and his absence is a setback for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are eager to have the tricky winger available regularly, as he is one of the few players in the squad who can change a game with individual brilliance. While Juventus managed to secure victory against Verona without him, they will undoubtedly be keen to see him back in action as soon as possible. However, the big question remains: how soon can he return?

Fortunately for Juventus, Conceição does not appear to have suffered a serious injury. According to Tuttosport, the attacker is expected to return within ten days. The club are monitoring his progress closely, but they believe he will be fully fit and available for selection after the next international break. While this means he will miss at least one more game, it is a relief that his injury is not long-term.

Although Juventus would prefer to have him back immediately, they remain cautious when it comes to player fitness. The club have always maintained a strict policy of not rushing injured players back onto the pitch, as doing so can often lead to further setbacks. This approach will not change for Conceição, and Juventus are determined to ensure he makes a full recovery before returning to action. It is a frustrating situation, but the club’s medical staff will take every precaution to avoid aggravating his injury.

In Conceição’s absence, Juventus still have several attacking options capable of stepping up and delivering strong performances. While his skill set is unique, the likes of Kenan Yildiz and other attackers will have to take on the creative responsibility. The team will certainly miss Conceição’s presence on the pitch, but with a strong squad, Juventus are well-equipped to cope until he returns.

The focus now is on his recovery, and if everything goes according to plan, he should be back in action soon. Juventus fans will be eager to see him back, but the priority remains ensuring that he returns at full fitness rather than risking a premature comeback.