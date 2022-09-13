When will Juventus hit peak performance this season?

Juventus made alterations to their squad in the last transfer window, which means their current group looks rather different from the last one.

Max Allegri lost Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Alvaro Morata, among others. These players were some of his key men and they had been at the club for at least two seasons.

In that time, they formed a bond with their teammates on and off the pitch. However, they left for different reasons and the Bianconeri made a number of new signings to cover for the departures.

New players come from different leagues and are used to playing in a system that is not the same as what applies at Juventus now.

This means they will need time to get used to how the Bianconeri play.

The likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Leandro Paredes, Angel di Maria and Gleison Bremer are working with Max Allegri for the first time.

Apart from Di Maria and Paredes, they come from different teams and will need some time to settle in Turin.

Fans know this, but this team is due a new trophy and cannot afford a repeat of the trophyless 2021/2022 term.

Because of this, their followers have not been impressed with the inconsistent start to this term and following Juventus live scores has not been the most enthralling experience for them this season.

Understandably, some of the club’s key players are injured and they need them back to have a complete team.

However, Juve has one of the more in-depth and talented squads and the other options at the Allianz Stadium have to perform.

Dropping points against Sampdoria, Fiorentina and Salernitana is not a sign of a team that means business.

But we understand that the group probably needs time to get used to playing together, but when will they finally hit peak form?

Title races are hardly decided in the first half of a season and we look to be in good shape to compete for this one.

But the only reason we are still close to the top is that other title rivals are also struggling to find consistency.

The race is now on for the team that will hit its peak faster. When will that be the case for Juve?

The Bianconeri has a seasoned manager who likes to rely on experienced players. The club obliged and signed several for him this summer.

Ideally, it should take players in that category limited time to hit their best form because they have been doing it for several years.

Hopefully, Juve’s key men will hit their best form soon and lead the club to win the title.