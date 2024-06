The Bianconeri are keen to ensure thorough preparation for the upcoming campaign, working on signing important players to strengthen their squad.

Thiago Motta, who will lead the team in the new season, aims to win the league title in his first campaign at the Allianz Stadium.

While the Bianconeri are confident against any opponent, the club and its fans are eager to know when the league starts and who their initial opponents will be.

A report on Football Italia claims that Juventus will learn their schedule for the upcoming season on the 4th of next month.

That is when Serie A will release its schedule for the new term, allowing clubs to prepare for the start of the season.