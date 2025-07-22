Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are approaching a decisive moment in determining the future of their working relationship, with increasing indications that the forward could depart the club.

The Serbian striker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, and Juventus are eager to avoid a situation in which he leaves on a free transfer. In addition to the financial implications of receiving no transfer fee, the club would also be liable for paying his net salary of 12 million euros over the next year, a cost they are not willing to absorb.

Urgency from Juventus to Find a Resolution

The club has made it clear that they are committed to resolving the matter before the close of the current transfer window. Juventus are fully aware of the financial and sporting risks involved in allowing the situation to drag on, particularly given Vlahovic’s current wage demands, which are considered too high by many potential suitors.

While the player remains available on the market, his salary has proven to be a significant obstacle. Interested clubs have so far been deterred by the financial package required to sign him, which puts Juventus in a precarious position regarding his future value.

Talks Scheduled with Player’s Camp

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus have scheduled a new round of discussions with Vlahovic’s representatives, aiming to clarify the situation before the squad returns to training on the 24th of July. The meeting is expected to take place within the next two days, as the club seeks a firm decision on whether the player will extend his contract or be transferred.

Juventus understand the importance of acting swiftly. The club appears determined to avoid uncertainty going into the new campaign, especially with a high-profile player whose future remains unsettled. While there is disappointment over the lack of progress so far, the priority remains professionalism and clarity.

The situation may soon reach its conclusion, one way or another, as Juventus look to move forward with or without Vlahovic.