When will Juventus players return to training?

On Tuesday night, Juventus ended their 2021 schedule with a routine win at the expense of the hapless Cagliari. Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi scored the goals while Wojciech Szczesny maintained a clean sheet.

The club will now dispatch the players who will get to enjoy their holidays with their loved ones.

However, a particularly grueling January schedule awaits the Bianconeri. One that features league clashes against Napoli, Roma and Milan, a Super Cup meeting with Inter, and even a Coppa Italia fixture against Sampdoria.

Therefore, the players will have to cut their vacations short and resume their trainings ahead of the busy month.

According to the club’s official website, Max Allegri’s men will reunite once again on December 30 as training resumes in the afternoon.

The Old Lady’s first test in 2022 comes in a home fixture against Napoli on January 6, before traveling to the capital to meet José Mourinho’s men three days later.

Here’s the full statement released by the club:

