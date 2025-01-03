Pierre Kalulu has been a revelation for Juventus this season, with the French defender becoming an integral part of the team’s success. Having joined the Bianconeri on loan from AC Milan at the start of the campaign, Kalulu’s performances have impressed both fans and management, prompting Juventus to prioritise making his move permanent.

The loan deal, agreed upon last summer, cost Juventus a modest €3.3 million—a fee that now seems like a bargain considering the value Kalulu has brought to the team. AC Milan, in contrast, deemed Kalulu surplus to requirements and opted to replace him with Emerson Royal, a move that has not worked out as planned. Emerson has struggled to adapt to Serie A, while Kalulu has flourished in Turin.

Juventus negotiated a purchase option as part of the loan agreement, and reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that the club is ready to activate it. The deal will cost the Bianconeri €14 million, with an additional €3 million in performance-related bonuses. This would bring the total cost of the transfer to €17 million—a price Juventus is more than willing to pay given Kalulu’s form and reliability.

Kalulu has been a paragon of consistency this season, staying fit and delivering impressive performances week in and week out. His versatility, allowing him to play both as a centre-back and a right-back, has been particularly valuable for a Juventus side that has faced injuries and tactical adjustments.

AC Milan, on the other hand, may now regret letting Kalulu leave. The 24-year-old’s departure was initially seen as an opportunity to reshuffle their defence, but his stellar displays for Juventus have underlined his quality and left Milan questioning their decision. Juventus, meanwhile, is reaping the rewards of trusting the Frenchman.

Kalulu’s potential permanent move will likely be finalised at the end of the season, marking another smart acquisition for Juventus as they continue to rebuild their squad. His presence has strengthened the Bianconeri’s backline, and his performances have been crucial in their pursuit of silverware this term.

For Kalulu, a permanent switch to Juventus would be an opportunity to further his career at one of Italy’s most storied clubs. He has already shown he can thrive under the pressure of playing for a team with high expectations, and his contributions have made him a fan favourite in Turin.