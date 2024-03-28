Wojciech Szczesny has expressed his desire to remain at Juventus, and the Polish goalkeeper is even willing to make financial sacrifices for an extended stay in Turin.

At the beginning of the season, Szczesny could have pursued a move to Saudi Arabia, but he opted to stay at Juventus.

Throughout the season, Szczesny has maintained excellent form, often being the club’s savior in crucial matches.

Despite ongoing links with potential replacements such as Marco Carnesecchi and other younger goalkeepers, Szczesny enjoys the support of Juventus manager Max Allegri, which bodes well for his future at the club.

Szczesny is hopeful that talks regarding an extension to his current contract, which expires in 2025, will commence soon. According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus has outlined a plan in this regard.

The report suggests that Juventus intends to initiate discussions with Szczesny’s representatives at the conclusion of the current season. At present, the club’s focus is on finishing the season strongly before commencing negotiations with Szczesny’s camp regarding a new deal.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczesny still has a lot to offer to us and keeping him could save us money, considering how expensive it is to sign a top goalkeeper nowadays.