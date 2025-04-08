Juventus travelled with Mattia Perin for their game against AS Roma, but the goalkeeper was not available for selection. Perin, who serves as the second choice at the club, had played in several matches under Thiago Motta, with the former manager rotating between two goalkeepers. This indicates that Perin is considered an important player for the team, and he is hopeful that he will be given chances to prove himself under Igor Tudor before the season ends.

Perin is a highly capable goalkeeper, and during his appearances for Juventus, he has made some stunning saves that have helped his team. Juventus are satisfied with his contributions, but the club’s supporters were understandably concerned when it was revealed that Perin had picked up an injury ahead of the Roma match. Given his importance to the squad, the news of his injury raised significant alarm, particularly because the club only has one other available goalkeeper at present.

Michele di Gregorio is currently the only goalkeeper available for selection, and this situation could pose a serious problem for Juventus should he sustain any injuries. If Di Gregorio were to be sidelined, Juventus would find themselves in a challenging position with no backup goalkeeper. However, it appears that Perin’s injury is not as severe as initially feared. A report from Il Bianconero indicates that Perin might even be fit enough to play in Juventus’ next match, which will come as a relief to both the club and its supporters.

The Bianconeri will be hopeful that Perin makes a swift recovery, as his availability will be crucial for Juventus in the final stages of the season. With the stakes high, having a solid backup option is important, and Perin has proven to be a reliable deputy for Juventus. His presence in the squad, especially in such an important period, will provide added security for the team. Juventus will need Perin to remain fit and ready to step in at any given moment to support the club as they aim to finish the season strong.