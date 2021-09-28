When will Mattia Perin’s next opportunity come?

On Sunday, Mattia Perin was handed his first start in a Juventus jersey for over a year. The Italian initially moved to Turin in 2018 as a replacement for club icon, Gianluigi Buffon.

Nonetheless, the legendary captain made his return to the club following a year with Paris Saint Germain, pushing his younger compatriot further down in the pecking order.

Rather than remaining as a third choice, Perin spent 18 months on loan at his former club, Genoa, before returning to the Old Lady once again following Buffon’s second departure.

Therefore, the 28-year-old now finds himself in the same position as the one he endured in 2018/19, acting as a backup for Wojciech Szczesny.

However, with the Polish Goalkeeper committing some shocking howlers earlier in the season, the Italian found a breakthrough.

According to JuveNews, Szczesny will return to goal for the big Champions League encounter against Chelsea on Wednesday.

However, Perin is expected to regain his starting berth for the Derby clash against Torino next Saturday, as Massimiliano Allegri intends to hand him appearances on continuous basis.

The former Genoa and Pescara custodian did relatively well against Sampdoria on Sunday, and was blameless for the two goals he conceded.

Perhaps another few solid displays could convince his manager to promote him into the first pick, especially if Szczesny fails to find his best form in the upcoming weeks.