Juventus had dispatched several of its players to represent their respective countries during the international break, and the timing of their return remains uncertain due to varying international schedules and involvement levels.

Of particular note, Juventus has two key players in the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT), both of whom were actively participating in recent international matches. According to Calciomercato, it is expected that these American players will rejoin the club today and should be available for training tomorrow.

With a crucial match against Lazio looming on the horizon this weekend, Juventus is keen to have their top players ready and at their disposal for this fixture. Timothy Weah, who has become a vital part of the team since his arrival in the last transfer window, and Weston McKennie, who has earned his place back in the squad with an impressive pre-season, are both eager to contribute if selected to feature in the match against the Biancocelesti.

Juve FC Says

Weah and McKennie have done well for us this season and will be in the team to face Lazio, depending on the system the manager employs.

They return to Turin having done well for their country in the international break and we are confident that they will perform well in the next game for the Bianconeri.