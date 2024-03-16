Juventus received a significant setback today as Max Allegri announced that Arkadiusz Milik would be sidelined due to injury for an extended period.

Following his return from suspension, the Polish striker had been expected to step in for Dusan Vlahovic and contribute to the team’s efforts against Genoa.

Although Juventus boasts a strong squad for the upcoming match, Milik’s absence will be felt, as he could have made a significant impact coming off the bench.

Unfortunately, Juventus will have to do without Milik for their game against Genoa, and according to reports from Calciomercato, he is also likely to miss the clash against Lazio.

Milik is aiming to recover in time to feature against Fiorentina, but if not, his return might be delayed until Juventus faces Torino.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been an experienced player for our team so far, and the Polish striker has a good influence on the other players.

However, in his absence, we can find someone else to fill in the role, and Moise Kean is fit again, so we have enough options.

Whenever he is fit, there will be games to play, but our other options must do well against Genoa and the next few opponents because we badly need a winning run now.