Moise Kean has been sidelined due to injury since last year, which played a role in the breakdown of his transfer to Atletico Madrid last month. The striker has faced challenges at Juventus this season, struggling with poor form and injuries, resulting in his ongoing quest for his first goal.

Kenan Yildiz has stepped into Kean’s role in the team, prompting Juventus to seek a loan agreement with Atletico Madrid for Kean’s temporary departure. Unfortunately, the deal fell through due to Kean’s existing injury, causing Atletico to withdraw from the agreement with the Bianconeri.

In light of this, Juventus now aims to give Kean some playing time before the season concludes, hoping he can showcase his abilities and attract potential suitors in the summer transfer window. The report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Kean’s injury is not severe, and he is on the verge of making a return to action for the club.

According to the report, there is a possibility that Kean could be included in the squad when Juventus faces Napoli at the beginning of the next month, marking a potential comeback for the striker after an extended period on the sidelines.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not been lucky this season as he has hardly been fit and also struggles in games when he plays.

He knows the next few weeks are pivotal to his success at the club, and he needs to play and perform well. Otherwise, he could be stuck at the club again for another season.