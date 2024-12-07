Nicolas Gonzalez last played for Juventus two months ago, and since then, he has missed nine matches for the Bianconeri. His absence has been a significant blow, as Juve signed him to become one of their key attacking players. He started his tenure at the club on a positive note, showcasing the skills that made him an important addition to the squad. The Bianconeri had always viewed him as an integral part of their future plans, and they are desperately in need of his return to full fitness.
