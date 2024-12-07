However, Gonzalez’s injury troubles are not a new issue. Before joining Juventus, he was known to be injury-prone during his time at Fiorentina, which raised some concerns. Now, Juventus is facing the consequences of those concerns, with the player’s fitness issues continuing to hamper the team’s progress. According to a report on Il Bianconero, Gonzalez will miss the upcoming matches against Bologna and Manchester City, which further complicates matters for Juventus as they head into a crucial period of the season.

The hope is that Gonzalez may be ready to return for their match against Venezia in mid-December, but even that timeline remains uncertain. His ongoing absence is a significant challenge for the team, as Juventus are already dealing with other injuries. While the club remains hopeful for his swift recovery, his injury history, particularly at Fiorentina, is concerning.

Given these repeated setbacks, Juventus may need to consider finding a replacement for Gonzalez in the January transfer window. If the Argentine winger does not return by the end of the year, it might be necessary for Juve to bring in another option to ensure the team’s depth and attacking power. The uncertainty around Gonzalez’s fitness has made it clear that the Bianconeri cannot rely on him to stay fit for the entire season, and they may need to take action sooner rather than later.