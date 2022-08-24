When will Paul Pogba and Di Maria return from injury?

Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria moved to Juventus in this transfer window as their high-profile summer acquisitions.

Both players joined on free transfers from Manchester United and PSG, and the Bianconeri hope they will boost their performance in this campaign.

However, Pogba got injured in preseason, while Di Maria suffered an abductor issue against Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri could not field any of them in their goalless draw against Sampdoria, but how much longer will they stay on the sidelines?

Il Bianconero claims Di Maria will be looked upon again at the expiry of the ‘ten days’ Allegri said he would be out of action, and that means Thursday.

If he has recovered, he would join the first team training, otherwise, the club will move on without him until he is ready.

On Pogba, the report says the Frenchman is no longer in pain and his recuperation is going on fine, but he would not play this month.

Instead, he would be back before the middle of next month and his first appearance of the season could be Juventus’ match against Salernitana on the 11th of September.

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Di Maria are two key players at Juve now and our performance is being affected by their absence.

We are sure they will make an impact while playing for us and they just need to become fit to play soon enough.