Club News

When will Paul Pogba and Di Maria return from injury?

August 24, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria moved to Juventus in this transfer window as their high-profile summer acquisitions.

Both players joined on free transfers from Manchester United and PSG, and the Bianconeri hope they will boost their performance in this campaign.

However, Pogba got injured in preseason, while Di Maria suffered an abductor issue against Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri could not field any of them in their goalless draw against Sampdoria, but how much longer will they stay on the sidelines?

Il Bianconero claims Di Maria will be looked upon again at the expiry of the ‘ten days’ Allegri said he would be out of action, and that means Thursday.

If he has recovered, he would join the first team training, otherwise, the club will move on without him until he is ready.

On Pogba, the report says the Frenchman is no longer in pain and his recuperation is going on fine, but he would not play this month.

Instead, he would be back before the middle of next month and his first appearance of the season could be Juventus’ match against Salernitana on the 11th of September.

Juve FC Says 

Pogba and Di Maria are two key players at Juve now and our performance is being affected by their absence.

We are sure they will make an impact while playing for us and they just need to become fit to play soon enough.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Moggi

Luciano Moggi blames one position for Vlahovic’s struggles

August 24, 2022
Depay

Juventus is close to ending pursuit of Barcelona man over financial demands

August 24, 2022
Sconcertii

Sconcerti says Juventus struggles to buy players mean they must expect to play poorly

August 24, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 24, 2022 at 2:17 pm

    these players can counteract the worst of coaches with their individual qualities, whereas someone like guardiola has players that enhance his great coaching to be a complete unit. one can strive for top 4 on talent alone, the other challenge for titles with a properly drilled, oraganised and inspired style of play. only takes one person to be changed to save our reputation and probably season instead of spiralling down directionless with talent being ignored for favouritism. congratulations agnelli, your octagon boy will eventually make us top 6

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.