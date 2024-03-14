Juventus has sorely missed the presence of Adrien Rabiot in their midfield for several games as the Frenchman battles injury.

The last two seasons have arguably been Rabiot’s best at the club, and Juventus is adamant about not losing him permanently or temporarily.

The Bianconeri are eager to have him back on the pitch as soon as possible, but it’s proving to be a challenge.

After missing their last two games, Rabiot is edging closer to a return to training, which could potentially happen this weekend.

However, the upcoming game against Genoa has come too soon for his involvement, according to Calciomercato.

The report suggests that the midfielder is instead eyeing a return to action at the end of the month when Juventus faces Lazio.

This fixture would undoubtedly be challenging for the Bianconeri, but they will be relieved to have Rabiot’s influence, as he has been instrumental for the team for much of this term.

Juve FC Says

We have missed the influence of Rabiot on this team as he is one of the best players in the group.

The midfielder’s return could be the key to getting us back to winning regularly because we have clearly not filled the void he leaves in the team with his absence.