When will Ronaldo retire? Here is when the Portugal Football Federation thinks

Cristiano Ronaldo is ageless. The Juve attacker is already 36, yet he remains one of the highest goalscorers in Italy this season.

Most players don’t reach Ronaldo’s current age before they retire from the game and some who have reached that age and continue to play cannot give the performances that he has been delivering.

One question that would be on the mind of his fans is when their idol will retire from the game.

Because he takes good care of himself, he could play this game until his 40s, but will he even retire then?

The president of the Portugal Football Federation, Fernando Gomes, has attempted to predict when he thinks Ronaldo will finally hang up his boots.

In a recent interview, he admitted that he has been lucky to enjoy the leadership of the former Manchester United man before claiming that Ronaldo would still be active when he leaves his current position in 2024.

When asked “Is CR7 one of the explanations for Portugal’s own success?”

He said via Calciomercato: “I have no technical skills to evaluate its contribution, I just recognize that it has been high. What I can say with full confidence is that Cristiano, as captain for these ten years that I have been president of the federation, has been exceptional in the relationship with us.

“With the responsibility he has in the team, there he is, as captain, he has been extremely correct, having a very fruitful dialogue with the managers . In this respect it was a fundamental step.”

On his retirement he added: “He is 36, we are in 2021 and I will remain here only until 2024. I think he will leave after me.”