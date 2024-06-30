A report in the Italian press reveals when the four Italy players who took part in the European Championship are expected to join the Juventus pre-season camp.

The Azzurri entered the Euro 2024 as the reigning defending champions, but were rapidly uncrowned on the back of a miserable participation.

The Italians struggled to get past their group stage, needing a last-gasp equalizer against Croatia to book their place in the knockout stages.

This set up a clash against Switzerland in the Round of 16 which saw the champions succumb to a 0-2 defeat.

The Old Lady had four representatives among Luciano Spalletti’s ranks in the shape of Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Fagioli, Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Gatti.

According to IlBianconero, the four players will now go on vacation to recharge the batteries, so they’ll be among the late arrivals for pre-season.

The source expects them to reunite with their teammates after three weeks. Their return to the fold should coincide with the club’s training camp in Germany.

The foursome will have to make the most out of the remaining part of what is set to be a pivotal pre-season.

That is because the Juventus squad will be introduced to the methods and philosophy of the club’s new head coach Thiago Motta.

The Italo-Brazilian’s arrival will usher in a new era at Continassa, as his tactical system is drastically different from his predecessor Max Allegri.