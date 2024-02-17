Tiago Djalo joined Juventus in the last transfer window as one of the finest young defenders in France, but a serious injury sidelined him last season.

The Bianconeri aimed to sign him in the summer as a free agent, but Inter Milan entered the race, prompting Juve to expedite his move by paying a fee to Lille.

Djalo suffered an ACL tear in one of his legs and has been out of action for approximately a year, a substantial period to be away from the pitch.

Juve has secured him for the upcoming season, anticipating that he will utilise the next six months to acclimate to his new environment.

However, this doesn’t imply that he won’t be in action this term, and the Bianconeri are closely monitoring his recovery.

Djalo has returned to training, and a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that he could soon see some minutes on the pitch.

It indicates that he is progressing well, but Juventus is cautious about rushing him back, given the severity of his injury. They intend for him to return to action only when fully ready.

Juve FC Says

We have some reliable defenders in our group now who could do a job for us while we wait for Djalo, so we do not have to rush him back into action.