Several Juventus stars have not yet returned from their summer holidays to join preseason preparations for the new campaign.

The Bianconeri had many players who reached the latter stages of Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024. These players have been given extended breaks and have not yet joined the rest of the squad.

While Juve has been working hard to get in shape for the new season, they recently lost a preseason game 3-0. This result is not cause for concern, especially since Thiago Motta did not field his best players.

Fans are eager for the more prominent players to return to preseason, and there is now information on when some of them will be back.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, players like Kenan Yildiz, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, and Douglas Luiz are expected to return on the 29th of this month.

Their return will boost the Bianconeri, and Motta will have more key players available as he plans for the new season.

Juve FC Says

We need these players to be back as soon as possible so that everyone will be involved in the planning for the new term.