“When you are happy, it is better to stay there,” Pjanic advises wanted Juventus man

If there is one player who knows how a change of club could affect your career, it is Miralem Pjanic.

The Bosnian left Juventus for Barcelona last season and his career hasn’t been the same.

He was linked with a return to the club in the summer as he struggled for relevance in Spain and he is spending this campaign on loan at Besiktas.

Another Juventus player has been linked with a move away from the club and Pjanic advises everyone to remain where they are happy.

Several reports have linked Matthijs de Ligt with a move away from the Bianconeri, and Barcelona is one of the clubs that want to sign him.

Pjanic spoke about the Dutchman in a recent interview and says he is doing well at Juve and should remain there as long as he is happy.

He said via Calciomercato: “He has other years of contract with Juve, he is serious and has the attitude of Juve. He made an excellent choice by deciding to grow alongside Bonucci and Chiellini. He is happy at Juve and when you are happy, it is better to stay there.”

Pjanic has offered the most candid advice he can give to De Ligt, and he is not the only player whose career has changed negatively because they left a club where they had stability.

De Ligt remains a key player for us and we don’t expect the club to cash in on him soon.

There would be a lot of interest in the summer, but Juve should be prepared to fight them off if they want to remain a top club.