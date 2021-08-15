‘When you are in a great team, you don’t want to leave’ Ronaldo tipped to keep playing for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s national teammate, Bruno Alves, has tipped the Juventus attacker to remain at the club.

Ronaldo has just a year left on his current deal at the Allianz Stadium and several reports have tipped him to leave the club in this transfer window.

It has been tough for Juve to get him off their books as they struggle with his wages in the face of reduced revenue.

The attacker had been heavily linked with a move to PSG where he would have been reunited with Sergio Ramos, but the French club has now signed Lionel Messi, making the transfer unlikely.

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are two other suitors of his that he could still join, but it might not happen in this transfer window because of his current earnings.

Alves is now tipping him to keep pulling on the Juventus shirt because they are a “great team” where top players want to remain.

“I think he will remain,” the 39-year-old said about his compatriot to Tuttomercatoweb as quoted by Football Italia.

“Juventus are a top team, they have many important players.

“[Coach Massimiliano] Allegri’s return is important. Juve are strong, and when you are in a great team, you don’t want to leave.”