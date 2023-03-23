Where does Juventus stand among most-watched teams in Serie A?

Juventus is arguably the biggest club in Serie A and the black and whites continue to deliver some very classy performances in games.

Serie A has a rich pool of talents, but most of the best players in the competition are at the Allianz Stadium.

The black and whites also have one of the best managers in the game in Max Allegri and the gaffer continues to lead his team towards achieving its goals.

While Juve has had several off-field controversies this season and has even received a harsh punishment, fans continue to follow them.

A report on Football Italia has now revealed the black and whites are the most-watched Serie A team, according to DAZN distributors OTT.

It claims 34,999,768 have tuned in to watch the Bianconeri play this term, which averages at 1,296,288 per game.

AC Milan follows them behind with a viewing figure of 29,198,532 or 1,081,427.

Juve FC Says

This is another figure that shows why we are the biggest club in the country. No matter what fans of other sides think, we are above everyone else in Serie A.

The club has made significant progress on the field this season and if we continue making progress, we could win the Serie A again in 2023/2024.