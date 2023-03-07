Where does Moise Kean land on fastest red card list?

While some supporters still held their hopes for a Top four finish, Juventus received a deadly blow as they succumbed to a defeat at the hands of Roma in the Italian capital. The Bianconeri put up a decent performance overall, but failed to hit the back of the net. Thus, Gianluca Mancini’s strike was enough to seal the win.

Nonetheless, the defender’s contribution to the victory goes beyond scoring the winner. The Italian centre-back committed a foul on Moise Kean who had just come off the bench. However, the referee didn’t notice it, and the defender provoked his opponent by holding him down for a few seconds.

This prompted an angry reaction from the young forward who retaliated with a leg kick, earning himself a red card just 40 seconds following his introduction.

But according to Calciomercato, Kean landed on the podium of the fastest dismissals in Serie A history. The Juventus striker is now third on the unceremonious list.

Former Bologna forward Giuseppe Lorenzo remains the record-holder since December 1990. He received his marching orders just ten seconds after entering the field in the Emilian Derby against Parma.

Ex-Atalanta defender Giulio Migliaccio still occupies the runner-up spot for a red card earned after 32 seconds against his former employers Palermo in December 2015.