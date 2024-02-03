Recent developments suggest that Juventus may have distanced itself from the European Super League, particularly after Barcelona president Joan Laporta omitted their name from the list of Serie A clubs supporting the competition.

The European Super League recently achieved a legal victory against UEFA, with a court ruling against a monopoly, creating a pathway for the emergence of this new competition. However, in the aftermath of this ruling, various clubs announced their loyalty to UEFA, while others confirmed their commitment to the Super League.

In the initial aftermath of the court ruling, Juventus refrained from publicly declaring their stance, leading to speculation that they might still be clandestinely involved in the Super League. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has now disclosed the Serie A clubs supporting the Super League, and Juventus was conspicuously absent from the list.

Laporta said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The Super League could already exist from next season, or from the 2025/26 season. Whether the English come or not, I don’t care. A proposal is made to a club in which just by participating, you tell it that it will earn 100 million, which you don’t even earn by winning the Champions League.

“Which clubs could accept already now? Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Inter, Milan, Naples, Rome, Marseille, three Dutch teams, Bruges and Anderlecht. That’s 16 or 18 teams… It would be better with 16 And other clubs could join later.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League is not a subject we want to get into now as we fix the mess at the club.

The previous board left so much work for the current one to do, so we expect them to focus on the important things for now.