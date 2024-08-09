One clear priority for Juventus this summer is to sell Federico Chiesa, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen.

The Bianconeri have been active in the transfer market and view selling the attacker as a crucial part of their plans.

Several clubs have expressed interest, and his agent is working diligently to find a new team that meets his requirements.

Juventus is open to selling him to any club, but they are looking for a deal that benefits both sides.

Napoli is one of the clubs linked with a move for the former Fiorentina player, and they continue to keep him on their radar.

Although AC Milan and AS Roma are also considering making a late bid, a report from Tuttojuve suggests that Juventus would prefer to sell Chiesa to Napoli in exchange for Giacomo Raspadori.

It remains unclear what role Raspadori will play under Antonio Conte, but Chiesa could be a valuable asset, and Juventus would welcome the swap deal if Napoli is willing to proceed.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori has been our long-term target, and it would be great to have him in our squad in exchange for Chiesa.