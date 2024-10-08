Paul Pogba is in discussions with Juventus to terminate his contract following the reduction of his doping ban.

He will be eligible to start training with the team in January and return to competitive football by March next year.

Pogba is eager to restart his career as soon as possible, but his time at Juventus appears to be ending, with the club ready to negotiate an agreement to terminate his contract.

Juventus gave Kenan Yildiz the number 10 shirt in his absence, and Pogba acknowledged that he was no longer part of Thiago Motta’s plans.

He may also find it challenging to meet the physical demands of European football, which has led to speculation about a potential move to MLS.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, a transfer to the American top flight could be on the horizon for Pogba, as the level of competitiveness there is not as high as in Europe.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s body is no longer strong enough for him to compete in Europe, and clubs on the continent will be sceptical about signing him, so the MLS is a good place for him to start his career again.