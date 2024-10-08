Paul Pogba is in discussions with Juventus to terminate his contract following the reduction of his doping ban.
He will be eligible to start training with the team in January and return to competitive football by March next year.
Pogba is eager to restart his career as soon as possible, but his time at Juventus appears to be ending, with the club ready to negotiate an agreement to terminate his contract.
Juventus gave Kenan Yildiz the number 10 shirt in his absence, and Pogba acknowledged that he was no longer part of Thiago Motta’s plans.
He may also find it challenging to meet the physical demands of European football, which has led to speculation about a potential move to MLS.
According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, a transfer to the American top flight could be on the horizon for Pogba, as the level of competitiveness there is not as high as in Europe.
Juve FC Says
Pogba’s body is no longer strong enough for him to compete in Europe, and clubs on the continent will be sceptical about signing him, so the MLS is a good place for him to start his career again.
7 Comments
It really amazes me how this site and Juve fans think Pogba isn’t even as good as Douglas Luiz who can’t even run and is scared of the ball
Apparently everyone is a noob with no football knowledge in your eyes including the whole Juventus management.
Well look at the club’s record in the past few years and see who has spend the most in Serie A and who has the worst results . Turns out its JUVENTUS. Yup You’re a noob if you don’t understand paying 50 million for Douglas Luis and selling Chiesa for 10 Million is a noob move, while their wage difference is only 3M.
Its incredible how you directly insult people who have a different opinion.
Rock on keyboard warrior!
Thank you for confirming you believe Douglas Luis the penalty giver is worth 50M
Pogba is still the best player in serie a if he could pick up 80% of his peak time. He is way better than Koop.
As a long time (40 years) Juventus fan, imho he is top 10 in the last 40 years. I will appreciate if he stays to show what he could offer. But u know Agnelli family doesn’t love the club anymore and Giuntoli prefers mafia style management, sad to c him leave. It’s feasible to renegotiate a new contract about 6m+ bonus but they won’t do it.
The problem of the squad is no replacement of DV9 and the midfield can’t score. Definitely Pogba could improve the latter.
New generation is so sensitive, nobody insulting u coz we don’t care who the * u r.
Spot on mate
Couldn’t explain it better
specially the last sentence