Where will Di Maria play against Salernitana?

Angel di Maria is one player that Juventus expects to be very useful to them in this second half of the season and the Bianconeri have been working on getting the best from the attacker.

After winning the World Cup at the end of 2022 and showing his class in the final against France, Di Maria must do better at Juve.

The Argentinian has been inconsistent and is one man the black and whites will look to as they seek to beat Salernitana in their next match.

A report on Football Italia reveals Juve is now pondering on the best formation to play with him in the team.

The report claims the Bianconeri could line up in a 3-4-1-2 setup with Di Maria behind the two strikers, or in a 3-5-2, with him as one of the strikers.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria must come good for us in this second half of the season even if he doesn’t remain at the club beyond this term.

Having been hit with a 15-point deduction, he is one player that we need to step up so we can win most of our remaining matches.

If he stays fit, we should do well and even better than we currently expect.