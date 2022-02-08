Where will Juventus finish in the Serie A table? Cassano and Vieri offer contrasting answers

Following a solid display against Hellas Verona, Juventus supporters are anticipating the rest of the campaign in a more positive light.

The Bianconeri enjoyed a successful January transfer session, as the additions of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria have clearly improved the squad.

But the question remains: Where will the Old Lady finish in the Serie A standings?

The club is currently fourth in the table just two points ahead of Atalanta who have a match in hand.

Max Allegri believes that qualifying for the Champions League should be the club’s target for the time-being.

However, former Juventus, Inter and Milan striker Christian Vieri says that the manager should be aiming much higher.

“For me, Zakaria is a successful acquisition. Agnelli has taken on two very important players. I have seen a nice and solid Juventus,” said the retired player during the latest episode of his own famous podcast Bobo TV (via ilBianconero).

“In my opinion, they can win all of their remaining 14 fixtures. They won’t play entertaining football, but they are solid and Vlahovic is a great player.

“They can win against anyone, so I disagree with Allegri who says he’s only gunning for fourth place. Juventus must play to win them all. If they play like that, they are hard to beat.”

Nonetheless, Vieri’s recurring guest, Antonio Cassano, offered a completely contrasting view on the topic.

The notorious Italian is never afraid to aim a dig at Juventus, and he believes that Allegri’s men won’t even finish inside the top four spots.

“I keep saying that Juve will not reach the top four, I am convinced that they won’t,” claimed the former Roma and Real Madrid striker during his appearance at Bobo TV (via Calciomercato).

“They continue to play badly. Vlahovic and Zakaria won’t be enough. Juve have the strongest team, they have the best eleven in Serie A, so they can’t play like that.

“The watershed will be against Villarreal. If they go out, they won’t reach the top four,” insists Cassano.