Juventus has bolstered their midfield in this transfer window with some top options, but Thiago Motta has retained several players he inherited at the club.

The midfield has undergone significant changes, with Khephren Thuram and Douglas Luiz joining the squad.

Before these new additions, Juve also had Manuel Locatelli, Fabio Miretti, and Nicolo Fagioli.

Fagioli, who was banned for much of last season, could be like a new signing for Juve this campaign.

An exciting midfielder and one of the most technically gifted in Italy, Fagioli’s talent was recognised by the Azzurri, who included him in their Euro 2024 squad despite his long ban.

He will be eager to play an important role for Juve this season, but what role will he occupy?

A report on Il Bianconero reveals that Thiago Motta has been impressed by Fagioli’s technical skills and versatility, making him one of the players who has left a lasting impression on the new coach.

The report further claims that Fagioli is expected to play as the team’s offensive midfielder or as part of a two-man midfield behind the attacker.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is one of the finest members of our squad and we expect him to do well under Thiago Motta and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the new manager.