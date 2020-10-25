Where will Ronaldo fit into the team when he returns? (Opinion)

Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are set to lead the line today against Hellas Verona, but where will this leave Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Portuguese is our star player, and the player we rely on heavily in our attacking phase, but with Morata in red-hot form since his return to Turin, and with Paulo Dybala now seemingly fully fit to return, where will CR7 find himself given the nod?

There is, of course, no doubt that he will be thrown straight back into the team when he is allowed to, having had no ill-effect from the Coronavirus, and while the manager Andrea Pirlo has continually tinkered the side this term, it could well be anybody’s guess as to our formation against Barcelona in midweek.

Assuming Cristiano gets the nod to feature in time, I would still expect him to start in his newfound forward role, which would push Paulo Dybala to play just in behind both him and Morata.

This will in turn have a knock-on effect which leads to Aaron Ramsey possibly pushed out further back into midfield, while Kulusevski could lose out to Chiesa for the role down the right flank.

Juventus have favour a back three with wing-backs over the years, and this system has allowed Federico Chiesa to slot in at wing-back, but in order to accommodate all of the in-form Morata, Ronaldo and Dybala, we may well have to change that system.

Would the Juventini be against rotating out of the back three? Or could Cristiano find himself returning to a wider role at some point?

Patrick