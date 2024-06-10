Thiago Motta will have to make good use of some players in the current Juventus squad because the Bianconeri will not sell all their current stars.

He will become their manager in a few days and will bring a different style of play to Turin.

Juve believes Motta is the right man to take their team to the next level, and they will support him with the signings he needs to succeed.

However, he must get the most out of several players at the club, one of whom is Timothy Weah.

The American joined the Bianconeri last season and enjoyed sufficient game time under Max Allegri.

He started his career as a winger and a wide attacker, but he played as a wingback in his final season at Lille.

That was also the case in his first campaign at Juve, but a report on Il Bianconero reveals he is expected to play in a more attacking role, similar to his early days at Lille.

Motta will move him further up the pitch to take advantage of his pace and crossing ability.

Juve FC Says

Weah is a very talented boy, and he is still young, so we expect him to trust Motta to pick the right role for him.