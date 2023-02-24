Where would Juventus be if Di Maria has been in top form all season?

Former Fiorentina player Massimo Orlando has been delighted by the return of form that Angel di Maria has shown recently and wonders where Juventus would be if he had been this good all season.

The Argentinian has returned from the World Cup a different player and scored a hat-trick to eliminate Nantes from the Europa League last night.

That performance showed why he is so highly regarded in the world of football and reminds us of the WC final, where he dazzled against France.

Speaking about the former PSG man, Orlando said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“That goal 99% of footballers are unable to do so.

“He put the ball where the goalkeeper could not go. I wonder if Juve had it at most since the beginning of the season where it would be today.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is an amazing player and an accomplished professional whose presence in our squad has made us a stronger team.

We expect a lot from the attacker in the remaining games of the season and hopefully, he will sign a new contract to spend next season at the Allianz Stadium as well.

Our other players also need to hit top form because we are in a pivotal stage of the season and complacency is not allowed.