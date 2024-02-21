Juventus boasts some of the finest attackers in Italian football currently, yet the Bianconeri struggle to score enough goals. Defenders like Federico Gatti have been relied upon to contribute crucial goals in this campaign. Max Allegri’s team faces a goal-scoring challenge, excelling defensively but experiencing a shortage of goals.

The defensive line is performing admirably, but the attackers need to elevate their performance to enhance productivity. Despite three seasons under Max Allegri’s management at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus remains trophyless.

It is always essential to review how specific areas of the team are performing in the same way dang gia 1xbet and that is why this period presents an opportune time to consider offloading underperforming attackers. The question arises: Which attackers should Juventus keep or sell?

Dusan Vlahovic: Vlahovic emerges as the pivotal striker for Juventus this season, significantly improving from his lacklustre spells in previous campaigns. Initially a potential sell at the season’s beginning, he has become indispensable due to his stellar performances. With 13 goals and three assists in the league, Juventus must retain him and negotiate a new contract.

Federico Chiesa: Chiesa commenced the season impressively, raising hopes for a trophy for Juventus. However, injuries have hampered his impact on the field. While the club is considering a new deal, Chiesa’s future should hinge on his ability to prove his fitness. If unable to do so, selling him in the summer becomes a viable option.

Moise Kean: Kean has lost his spot in the Bianconeri’s first team and was poised to spend the second half of the season on loan at Atletico Madrid before the move fell through. Currently injured and at the bottom of the striker hierarchy, a summer departure seems inevitable, as his recovery appears uncertain.

Kenan Yildiz: Yildiz injected vitality into the Juventus attack upon his promotion to the first team. Despite a modest goal tally, his exceptional ball control and trickery make him a player who draws attention and creates chances for teammates. Yildiz should remain at the club beyond the upcoming transfer window as an exciting prospect.

Arkadiusz Milik: Milik, often receiving limited opportunities, has performed well, primarily in the Italian Cup. As the most experienced striker at Juventus presently, retaining him as a backup option makes sense. Letting him go would leave the team with young and inexperienced players in that position, which may not be ideal.

In conclusion, while Juventus possesses a talented group of attackers, their performance needs to elevate collectively to enhance the team’s overall success.