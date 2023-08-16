Filip Kostic has supposedly found himself on Juventus’ transfer list. This comes as a surprise considering he remains one of the select players capable of fulfilling this role for the team.

The Serbian player was recently acquired from Eintracht Frankfurt, and throughout his first season with the club, he established himself as one of their most dependable assets.

In an effort to maximise the potential of their roster, Juventus is actively seeking improved performances from their key players. It appears that they are interested in maintaining Kostic’s positive contributions.

However, the club is also facing financial constraints and has encountered challenges in offloading certain players. Consequently, they might have to part ways with players they initially intended to retain, especially if there are interested parties. Kostic falls into this category.

A report from Tuttojuve suggests that various clubs are expressing interest in signing the winger. Nottingham Forest and VFL Wolfsburg are reportedly contemplating the acquisition of this former Bundesliga standout.

Furthermore, Kostic has attracted attention from teams in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Juventus is hopeful that at least one of these potential suitors will step forward to incorporate him into their squad.

Juve FC Says

Kostic is one man we should keep because he has been an effective player for us since we added him to our squad.

The winger could even be better this term than he was in the last one and we truly should reconsider any plans to offload him.