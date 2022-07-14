Which departments Juventus still have to bolster this summer?

After signing Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Andrea Cambiaso, Juventus can now shift their attention towards the next stage of their transfer session.

Calciomercato offered a full roundup on the Bianconeri’s transfer plans, identifying the departments that still need strengthening.

The next coming weeks will be headlined by two major names. The first is Matthijs de Ligt who could leave towards Bayern Munich, creating a major gap in the backline but at the same time, providing important fresh funds to unlock other deals.

The second one is Nicolò Zaniolo who is the Old Lady’s primary target at the moment.

In order to replace the Dutchman, Juventus need to sign a strong defender, but their preferred target Kalidou Koulibaly has just joined Chelsea.

Thus, Federico Cherubini and company could resort to one of Benoit Badiashile, Pau Torres, Gabriel or even Bremer (who is Inter’s favorite target).

On the other hand, Juventus are also trying to find an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic, However, the talks with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata have stalled, while Edin Dzeko has no plans to join the club.

Even though Bologna don’t intend to sell Marko Arnautovic, Juventus could offer Cambiaso’s services on loan, which could soften their stance.

Finally, Leandro Paredes remains the most probable profile for the Regista role. However, Max Allegri currently has nine midfielders at his disposal, so the Argentine is unlikely to join unless one or two players leave first (potentially Arthur Melo and one of the youngsters).