Which former Juve player would you like to have back at the club?

Juventus is set to name a new board of directors next month after the previous group and its president, Andrea Agnelli, resigned from their positions.

The new leadership is expected to have at least one famous former Juventus player, and fans have some favourites they would like to see back at the club.

The last board had Pavel Nedved on it, and the new one could have a Juve player that also made an impact at the club when he was playing.

Reports have tipped three men for a return to the club recently. David Trezeguet, Giorgio Chiellini and Alessandro Del Piero.

In this article, we consider who you may prefer to return to the club in an executive capacity.

David Trezeguet

The Frenchman unselfishly stayed at the club when they were relegated to Serie B, cementing his place as one of their favourites.

He is free and available for the role. Would you prefer to have him as the next Juve executive?

Alessandro Del Piero

Del Piero seems the overwhelming favourite to most Juve fans, as he was at the club for almost two decades. Some fans even feel the club owes him a role because of how he departed the Allianz Stadium.

Giorgio Chiellini

Chiellini will be more popular with the younger generation of Juve fans because he only just left the club after serving it with so much merit.

The defender still plays for LAFC in the MLS, but he could return to take a role at the club. Do you consider him the best man for the job?

Several other ex-Bianconeri players could be considered for the role, but these three have been in the news lately.