The Bianconeri are sending some of their best players to compete in Germany this summer. Ten players will shift their black and white shirts for their home kit for their country, and four of them will wear blue. Here’s the full list for all the Juventus players who will represent Italy this summer.

Gli Azzurri enters the 2024 competition as the reigning champions of Europe, securing another trophy for Italy when they beat England in a penalty shootout on their home soil of Wembley in 2021 (Euro 2020).

Before that tournament, no one believed Italy to win, let alone to be in the top 4, and were underestimated all the way in the tournament until it was over, knocking out Belgium, Spain (on penalties) and finally beating England in the final.

As Italy enters this competition, it is said that their chances are similar to then, and while they are a solid team, the likes of France, England, Germany and Spain are all favourites to win and the odds say that it’s likely we will see a final with two of these said teams. Preview all the Euro 2024 Odds here. How far can Italy go this time around?

As for Juventus players, new Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has picked four players from the Bianconeri team for his Euro 2024 squad, which will compete in Germany this summer. One of which had a massive impact in the Euro 2020 campaign.

Andrea Cambiaso (defender)

The now 24 year old left-back has had a terrific season at Juventus since he returned from his loan spell at Bologna, being a starter for the majority of games during the 2023/24 campaign. In fact his season strengthened his name to the point that Juventus wanted to extend his contract, keeping Cambiaso at Juventus until the summer of 2029. But rumour has it that the Champions League winning side Real Madrid was eyeing the Italian left-foot earlier this year as they are always looking to strengthen their squad.

Perhaps a tactical move of Juventus, they extended his contract in May just before the Euros as the winger might make a name for himself on the international stage this summer.

Federico Gatti (defender)

The tall centre-back is coming off a good year where his performance has been solid, appearing in 32 Serie A-games this season, with four goals scored. One might add that three of those four goals have been game winning goals, making Gatti not just a solid defender, but a threat in the offensive end as well.

Gatti was added to the squad late, which indicates he’s not Spalletti’s first choice, but stranger things have happened, and he might just get his time to shine.

The story of Federico Gatti is a curious one, as he worked in construction not too long ago but sometimes life works in mysterious ways and now he’s one of the leading players in Juventus, and now with a call up to the national team. Perhaps this is just the beginning.

Nicolò Fagioli (midfield)

Perhaps one of the more surprising call ups in the Azzurri squad. Nicolò Fagioli didn’t play for almost all of the 2023/24 season due to a suspension, following a betting controversy. The midfielder has been keeping busy on the sidelines though, training with the Juventus squad. Fagioli is still young (born in 2001) and if he plays his cards right, he’ll have his whole career ahead of him. Despite the controversy, Juventus stood by their young midfielder and even extended his contract shortly after Fagioli was banned from playing. Time will tell if this was a good move or not for the club, but we all know that the potential is there and clearly Luciano Spalletti sees it as well.

He made his return to the pitch in May 2024 against Bologna and later Monza in the the last games of the league season, and he also played 28 minutes against Turkey in a 0-0-draw, coming in for Jorginho.

Federico Chiesa (forward)

Federico Chiesa is once again in the Azzurri squad. His performance in the last Euros is unforgettable and a big contributor to what made Italy go all the way in the end.

He may have started that tournament more quietly, as he was behind Berardi at the time

but as the tournament went by, the Chiesa name and threat on the wing became more evident. Chiesa didn’t only write himself into the history books with the win, his scoring also made history as it became the first time father and son scored a goal in the Euros. Enrico Chiesa scored a goal for Italy in 1996.

The Juventus star has a contract that expires next summer, and the Bianconeri has made it clear they want to extend it. The main man himself has not been too eager to extend it, but the rumours about the potential extension are all over the place, so it is hard to draw any conclusions from it. Perhaps Chiesa is looking for another fantastic tournament to bump up his pay grade further…?

Not selected: Manuel Locatelli (midfield)

Perhaps one of the more surprising names to not be included is Manuel Locatelli who has had a great season. The defensive midfielder played in 36 of Juventus 38 games in Serie A this season – the other two games? One game was for a yellow card suspension and in the final round of fixtures Locatelli was on the bench. Other than that, he’s been a reliable 90 minute man almost all season.

In the Euro 2020 tournament, he had a fine run, as he was only 23 years old at the time and received the award “Man of the Match” against Switzerland in a 3-0 win, as he was covering for the injured Marco Verratti. Locatelli scored two of those three goals, while also assisting in the defensive end, making sure Italy kept a clean sheet multiple times in the tournament.