Juventus is aiming to win Serie A next season, but it will not be easy as they will face serious competition.

The Bianconeri competed with Inter Milan for the 2023/2024 title before eventually losing their momentum and allowing Inter to become Italy’s champions.

Max Allegri has been sacked and replaced with Thiago Motta, who is expected to improve the team from last season.

Juve trusts the new coach to bring the league title and other trophies to the club, though he ideally needs time to become a successful manager.

However, some Juve fans expect him to win his biggest games, even in his first season on the bench.

Every opponent will be tough to face, but we have identified some of the toughest opponents Motta will need to beat to prove he is a top coach.

Juventus – Torino

Torino has always been a tough opponent for Juventus, and the Derby della Mole next season are games that Motta cannot afford to lose.

We are the biggest team in the city for good reason, and every season we have to prove that we remain levels ahead of Il Toro.

That does not mean these games will be easy, but we expect our team to come out on top.

Juventus – Napoli

Napoli finished outside of the European places last season, but the arrival of Antonio Conte could turn that into an advantage.

The former Chelsea and Juventus league-winning coach is renowned for his managerial prowess, and not competing in European football could benefit Napoli’s performance in the league.

This suggests that Juventus might face a fresher Napoli team whenever they meet in the league, which could pose a challenge.

Juventus – AC Milan

Milan is another team that has changed managers this summer, so when the sides meet, it will be two new managers facing off against each other.

Juve allowed AC Milan to move above them in the standings last season, and Motta will need to prove his mettle against Paulo Fonseca, who arrived in Milan this summer from Lille.

Juventus – Inter Milan

Perhaps the most difficult opponent that Motta will face in the league in his first season at Juventus is Inter Milan.

They are the defending champions and have been the best team in the country for some time so this will be a tough test.

However, Motta’s Bologna team lost just once in three games against Inter Milan last season and eliminated them from the Coppa Italia, so he could defeat the Nerazzurri.

Juventus – Roma

Daniele de Rossi’s side is another team that would be tough for Juventus to beat, but the Bianconeri did not lose the two fixtures they met last season.

It won’t be easy games, but the Bianconeri have players who can step up and earn the points in the fixtures.