The upcoming summer transfer window will be a crucial period for Juventus as they aim to continue rebuilding their squad.

Although the Bianconeri have exceeded expectations this season, their primary goal is to secure the league title in the next campaign.

Since Max Allegri’s return to the club in 2021, bringing the title back to the Allianz Stadium has proven elusive, but Juventus has shown patience.

Allegri contends that only some of his players are at the level required to make the team champions, prompting the potential departure of several Juventus players when the transfer window reopens.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Paul Pogba is certain to leave at the end of the term or even before, depending on his verdict. Alongside the Frenchman, players such as Fabio Miretti, Samuel Iling-Junior, and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia will also be made available for transfer, allowing Juventus to raise funds for acquiring more established players.

Moise Kean, whose loan move to Atletico Madrid failed last month, may also be offloaded as he is no longer a crucial part of the club’s plans.

Juve FC Says

We have to move out deadwood and replace them with players that will instantly improve our performance.